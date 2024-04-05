Families rate Aylesbury care home among top in South East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are 2,696 care homes in the South East with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people.

Care workers celebrate win at Bartlett's Residential Care Home

The carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Awards 2024 are based on over 109,000 reviews received from residents and their family and friends between 1st February 2022 and 31st January 2024

The homes were rated on: Overall Experience; Facilities; Care / Support; Cleanliness, Treated with Dignity; Food & Drink; Staff; Activities; Management; Safety / Security; Rooms and Value for Money.

Preet Shergill, associate director at Peverel Court Care, which runs the care home, said:

“Well done to all of the Bartlett's team for your outstanding work. The exceptional levels of care provided were captured in numerous excellent reviews from those who matter most; our residents and their relatives.

“Those excellent reviews have been recognised with this award. Well done to an outstanding team on winning this award for so many consecutive years.”

carehome.co.uk is the leading care home reviews website and lists all registered UK care homes, helping people in their quest to find the right care home.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said:

“We now have over 300,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of care homes all over the UK.

“Our reviews show the standard of a care home’s facilities and the quality of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate Bartlett's Residential Care Home on being a Top 20 care home in the South East as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.”

“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and very time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help to simplify the search.”