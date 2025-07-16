Families rally to save vital Bucks disability day centres from closure

Families are planning to rally this weekend against “disgraceful” plans to shut down a day centre in Burnham.

A 100-strong crowd are expected to gather at Burnham Short Breaks Centre at 11am this Saturday as campaigners fight to save the lifeline service from the axe.

An estimated 25 Buckinghamshire councillors and MP Joy Morrissey are due to attend in a show of support for the centre.

The rally comes amid a consultation by Buckinghamshire Council to close centres like Burnham across the county.

Families say closing centres would have huge impact (Credit : Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Although the council’s consultation has now closed, campaigners say the fight is far from over — and they hope the rally will put pressure on decision-makers before a final verdict is reached.

The council has proposed to stop running its ‘Short Breaks’ service from Buckingham Day Centre, Burnham Day Centre, Hillcrest Day Centre in High Wycombe and Seeleys House Short Breaks Centre in Beaconsfield, which also provides overnight respite.

The ‘Short Breaks’ service provides adults with disabilities and complex needs with the chance to socialise and take part in a wide range of day activities at the council’s seven respite centres.

Specialised equipment, a sensory room, a wheelchair swing and a large garden are just some of the facilities on offer at the sites.

The service provides a ‘vital’ lifeline to carers, who are often elderly and rely on the ‘short breaks’ the respite centres provide them.

Under the council’s ‘preferred’ plan to stop services at the four centres above, the authority says it would retain Aylesbury Opportunity Centre, Chesham Short Breaks Centre and Spring Valley Day Centre in High Wycombe and would further invest in these sites.

The council argues its plan is necessary in order to save its target of £700,000 from the Short Breaks service by April 2026 and that some centres are ‘underused and ‘in poor condition’.

However, families argue the service has not been promoted properly and dispute the claim some of the centres need repairs, pointing to the recent refurbishment of the Burnham site.

Hazel Howe who will be speaking at the rally, son Thomas has severe epilepsy and other disabilities and has visited the Burnham centre for 13 years.

She urged members of the public to come to the rally to show support for the service, in the hope that the centre will be saved.

She said: “We are talking about the most vulnerable individuals and a group of individuals that have high complex needs. Once we close these services, we will never get them back.

“They are the most vulnerable in our communities and in our country. These cuts are targeted at the wrong people and quite honestly, it’s disgraceful. We are angry.”