Event focusing on looking after your mind, body, spirit and wellbeing coming to Aylesbury

A new event focusing on health, wellbeing and happiness is coming to Aylesbury later this month.

The first ever Aylesbury mind, body, spirit and wellbeing show takes place at the Guttmann Centre, Stoke Mandeville, on Saturday June 15 between 11am and 5pm.

The show will feature experts in self-help, wellbeing, healing, mindfulness, meditation, healthy living and eating, movement and therapeutic massage.

There will also be a range of holistic and alternative therapists, angel card, tarot and readers plus stalls selling crystals, jewellery, incense and other gifts.

Additionally, free talks and demonstrations will take place through the day covering subjects such as inner child healing, sacred geometry, mediumship, shamanism, reducing anxiety and mindfulness.

Free sporting activities are taking place including coaching courtesy of Aylesbury Tennis Club who will bring their portable squash wall for people to try out.

Guttmann Centre staff will be running free badminton and table tennis taster sessions and visitors to the show will be able to make use of the centre's gym for free during the course of the day.

The event is being organised by Aylesbury-based group Deer Spirit Events.

Event organiser Julie Fenn said: "Wellbeing is so important to a person’s overall health and happiness, and we want to make this a regular event for people in Aylesbury Vale.

“Come along if you need some guidance, advice or just a bit of understanding, support or a kind word.

"Maybe you want some insights into the world around you and where you fit in or you just want to meet like-minded people and enjoy the positive energy and great vibe.”

Entry to the inaugural mind, body, spirit and wellbeing show is £4 for adults with under 16s going free if accompanied by an adult.