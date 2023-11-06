End Polio - Buckingham Rotary digs for victory

Did you see a group armed with spades up on the London Road last weekend? This was a merry group of Buckingham Rotarians planting 4,000 crocus corms to make a purple carpet next spring. Why?

For nearly 40 years, Rotary has worked to rid the world of polio. Do you remember iron lungs? That was the only answer until a vaccine was found. Since then Rotary has actively supported a global vaccination programme.

Nearly 40 years later, we are almost there – down to the last few cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Rotary works with global partners including the World Health Organisation. Every pound we raise, including from the purchase of crocus corms, generates another two from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

So, why the colour purple? When children in India are vaccinated, the volunteers go from house to house and each child vaccinated has their finger dipped in purple dye, confirming they’ve been protected.