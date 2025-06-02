It could risk undermining the government’s commitment to be smoke free by 2030 🚭

The disposable vape ban came into effect from June 1, 2025.

It makes it illegal to buy or sell disposable vapes in the UK.

Disposable vapes are being banned to protect the environment and reduce youth vaping.

The disposable vape ban could push 200,000 people back to smoking, a new report has suggested.

The warning was issued in a report by the Future Health Research Centre, which revealed that the policy could risk undermining the UK’s commitment to becoming smoke free by 2030.

The research report, “Endgame: managing the disposable vapes ban and the journey to a smoke free future”, found that: “up to 200,000 extra people could start smoking as a result of the disposables ban, including greater proportions of younger people.”

It added: “Ultimately the ambition for Government should be to reduce both the numbers of smokers and vapers and helping more people go nicotine-free. The advice of the UK Chief Medical Officer is clear ‘if you smoke, vape. But if you don’t smoke, don’t vape.”

The disposable vape ban could drive thousands back to smoking. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Will people start smoking after disposable vape ban?

There are fears that the disposable vape ban will now see people switch to smoking. In a poll undertook by Future Health with YouGov, 4,000 adults were asked what changes they would make to their vaping and smoking habits as a result of the ban.

Of those using disposable vapes, 54% plan to switch to another vape, 15% plan to stop vaping, 12% will switch to smoking and 9% will switch to nicotine replacement therapies.

Those in the 18-24s age range group were most likely (16%) to take up smoking as a result of the ban.

Cancer charities have also highlighted concerns about the risk of people returning to smoking.

A survey conducted by Yorkshire Cancer Research found that 18% of people living in the region would switch to smoking after after the vape ban comes in and have urged the government to ensure that vaping stays accessible and affordable for those who want to quit smoking.

Vaping has been shown to have a significantly lower cancer risk than smoking, with chemicals linked to cancer present at much lower levels in those who vape compared to smokers.

Dr Stuart Griffiths, Director of Research, Policy and Impact at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “We must ensure that the transition away from disposable vapes does not lead to an increase in smoking. It’s crucial that people are provided with the best possible support and tools to move from smoking to less harmful alternatives.

“Disposable vapes are often used by people on no or little incomes who may find the initial expense of a starter kit too great, or struggle to keep a vape charged if they do not have reliable and consistent accommodation.

“Since smoking and smoking-related cancers disproportionately affect people from disadvantaged backgrounds, there is a real risk that the ban on disposable vapes could negatively affect efforts to address health inequalities.”

