Daily Covid case numbers fall in Aylesbury Vale
The number of infections reported has decreased in the past 24 hours.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:28 pm
Today (August 16), the Government recorded a further 60 Covid cases in Aylesbury Vale in the last 24 hours.
This is a decrease from the number of cases reported on a daily basis recently, yesterday 72 new positive tests were confirmed.
No Covid-linked deaths were reported in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours. Public Health England reports a virus-related death when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.
Across the UK, another 28,438 Covid infections were confirmed and 26 virus-linked deaths were reported. It is the lowest number of new deaths reported in the UK in over a month.