Cyclists learn to deal with 'treacherous roads' in Aylesbury Vale

Cyclists from the Winslow Wheelers got to grips with resuscitation techniques during a first aid awareness evening last week.

The group, which has boomed since it formed last year, organised the session in response to deteriorating conditions on roads around the town.

Vron Corben, a retired nurse and well known resident of Winslow, volunteered her services and led a very informative event, basing the training on specific cycle related injuries, such as heart attacks, broken collar bones, arms, legs, abrasions and very importantly dealing with shock.

Staying alive! Cyclists learn resuscitation techniques

The evening was well attended and the group were given the chance to try out their CPR techniques. Luckily, the Wheelers haven't had any serious injuries but now feel more confident to deal with an incident should it happen.

A spokeswoman for the club said: “As the scale of construction of the East West rail works increases, so has the condition of the roads around Winslow deteriorated.