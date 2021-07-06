Covid vaccine uptake: the Aylesbury Vale areas with the fewest people vaccinated ahead of 19 July Freedom Day

England is preparing to fully reopen its economy on 19 July, with face masks set to become a personal choice and nightclubs readying to open their doors.

But concerns remain about rising Covid cases, with thousands testing positive every day and millions of adults not fully vaccinated against the disease.

UK government data shows over 38 million people in England have now had their first jab (85.9% of adults) and more than 28 million have had their second dose (64%).

Less than 50% of adults are fully vaccinated in two Aylesbury Vale neighbourhoods

Not all neighbourhoods are equally protected against the virus. The latest local figures from NHS England, which cover the period to 27 June, show double jab coverage as low as 7% for one area in Sheffield.

Meanwhile one neighbourhood in Preston has vaccinated its entire adult population. Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale have the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated.

Below is the 12 Aylesbury Vale neighbourhoods where the vaccination take up has been lowest. You can access all of the government's data on the progress of the vaccination rollout here and check individual neighbourhood's take up using its virtual map.

Aylesbury Central

In Aylesbury Central 3,103 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 47% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Overall, 69% of adults have received their first dose.

California & Southcourt

In California & Southcourt 2,808 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 48% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Overall, 70% of adults have received their first dose.

Fairford Leys

In Fairford Leys 3,974 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 52% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Overall, 74% of adults have received their first dose.

Berryfields & Haydon Hill

InBerryfields & Haydon Hill 4,622 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 53% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Overall, 85% of adults have received their first dose.

Watermead & Elmhurst

In Watermead & Elmhurst 2,889 had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 55% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Overall, 75% of adults have received their first dose.

Walton Court & Hawkslade

In Walton Court & Hawkslade 2,577 had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 55% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Overall, 78% of adults have received their first dose.

Terriers & Amersham Hill

In Terriers & Amersham Hill 3,545 had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 56% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Overall 82% of adults have received their first dose.

Victoria Park

In Victoria Park 2,823 had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 59% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Overall 81% of adults have received their first dose.

Mandeville & Elm Farm

In Mandeville & Elm Farm 4,613 had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 59% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Overall 79% of adults have received their first dose.

Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley

In Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley 4,782 had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 59% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Overall 84% of adults have received their first dose.

Buckingham North

In Buckingham North 3,331 had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 60% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Overall 85% of adults have received their first dose.

Wendover