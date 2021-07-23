Covid vaccine uptake: the 12 Aylesbury Vale areas with the fewest people vaccinated as restrictions lift

England has almost fully reopened, with face masks a personal choice and social distancing all but scrapped.

But concerns remain about rising Covid cases, with thousands testing positive every day and millions of adults not fully vaccinated against the disease.

UK Government data shows over 46 million people in England have now had their first jab (88.1% of adults) and more than 36 million have had their second dose (69.1%).

nearly 66% of Aylesbury Vale adults are fully vaccinated

Not all neighbourhoods are equally protected against the virus. The latest local figures from NHS England which cover the period to 18 July, show double jab coverage as low as 10% for one area in Sheffield.

Meanwhile three neighbourhoods across Lichfield, Preston and Portsmouth have double jabbed their entire over 18 population. Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale have the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated.

Starting with the lowest here's the 12 neighbourhoods listed:

1) Aylesbury Central

Aylesbury Central has 3,383 fully vaccinated adults, 51% of the population.

2) Gatehouse

Gatehouse has 3,311 fully vaccinated adults, 52% of the population.

3) California & Southcourt

California & Southcourt has 3,046 fully vaccinated adults, 52% of the population.

4) Fairford Leys

Fairford Leys has 4,367 fully vaccinated adults, 57% of the population.

5) Walton Court

Walton Court has 2,754 fully vaccinated adults, 59% of the population.

6) Watermead & Elmhurst

Watermead & Elmhurst has 3,110 fully vaccinated adults, 59% of the population.

7) Berryfields & Haydon Hill

Berryfields & Haydon Hill has 5,273 fully vaccinated adults, 61% of the population.

8) Victoria Park

Victoria Park has 3,040 fully vaccinated adults, 63% of the population.

9) Mandeville & Elm Farm

Mandeville & Elm Farm has 4,963 fully vaccinated adults, 64% of the population.

10) Chesham South

Chesham South has 3,493 fully vaccinated adults, 64% of the population.

11) Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley

Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley has 5,343 fully vaccinated adults, 66% of the population.

12) Buckingham North