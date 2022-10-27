Covid vaccinations cancelled at Aylesbury centre
The NHS has closed the site due to “unforeseen” circumstances
A Covid vaccination service has been cancelled in Aylesbury the NHS confirmed earlier this afternoon (27 October).
Due to unforeseen circumstances vaccinations protecting against the virus will no longer be delivered at the Guttmann Centre in Stoke Mandeville Hospital.
Yesterday the NHS announced vaccinations had been temporarily halted at the site for operational reasons.
Today the closure became permanent with the health service yet to provide the reasoning behind the move.
A spokesperson for the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care System (BOB ICB) said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will no longer be providing an NHS Covid vaccine service at the Guttmann Centre.
"Anyone who has a booked appointment will be contacted by text or phone to reschedule and has our apologies. Visit https://crowd.in/bj5udX to find local sites.”
Residents have taken to social media announcing they were reminded to attend a vaccination appointment yesterday evening, only to get a further notification from the NHS this morning stating the booking had been cancelled.
People are having to re-book their fourth jabs protecting against Covid further afield at places like Wing and Haddenham.