Adults needing a first or second dose vaccination protecting against Covid can access an NHS van without an appointment on Friday (August 20).

The van drives into Vale Retail Park, walk-in jabs will be delivered from 10am to 3pm.

The vaccine used will be Pfizer, anyone over 18 can receive a first or second dose. It is advised that people wait eight weeks before receiving their second dose.

The Health on the Move bus is staffed by vaccine teams from Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust.

It has been arranged through partnership working between health and local authorities across the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care System (BOB ICS).

Tehmeena Ajmal, Covid operations director for Oxford Health NHS FT, said: “The Health on the Move vaccination bus is a fantastic initiative and a great way to bring the vaccination programme close to our communities."

Further information on walk-in vaccination clinics is available on Bucks Clinical Commissioning Group website here.

The health on the move vaccination van

If you have not yet had your vaccination and cannot, or are not eligible to, attend any of the mobile drop-in clinics, you can instead book you appointment online here or by calling 119.

Appointments are now available for all adults aged 18 and over.

Latest rollout figures for Aylesbury Vale show that 73.7% of adults are fully vaccinated and 82.% of over 18s have received their first dose.