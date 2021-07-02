Covid stats Friday July 2: Aylesbury Vale records another 57 cases but no hospital admissions

Aylesbury Vale has recorded another 57 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours bringing the total in the last week to 353.

Thankfully there were no new hospital admissions and have only been two this week.

Over 135,000 people have now received their first Covid-19 vaccination in Aylesbury Vale and just under 100,000 have received their second dose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid 19