Covid jabs in Aylesbury Vale areas where the fewest people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19
All 10 neighbourhoods are below the national average for vaccination uptake.
Four-fifths of the UK population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with a booster programme announced for the over-50s this week.
England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said the UK has had one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 vaccination programmes.
Vaccines have averted 24 million cases and saved an estimated 112,000 lives, he told a Downing Street press conference.
Covid infection rates have surged across England since children returned to the classroom.
Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates increased by 13% between August 31 and September 7.
As of September 12, 81% of people aged over 16 had received two doses of a vaccine, according to Public Health England.
However, there are areas of Aylesbury Vale where a far smaller proportion of the population had had both jabs.
Here are the neighbourhoods with the fewest over-16s fully vaccinated.
The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.
1) California & Southcourt
-In California & Southcourt, 4,054 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 65.9% of the population aged over 16.
2) Buckingham North
-In Buckingham North, 4,640 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 66.16% of the population aged over 16.
3) Aylesbury Central
-In Aylesbury Central, 4,522 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 67.54% of the population aged over 16.
4) Gatehouse
-In Gatehouse, 4,406 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 68% of the population aged over 16.
5) Watermead & Elmhurst
-In Watermead & Elmhurst, 3,907 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 72.22% of the population aged over 16.
6) Berryfields & Haydon Hill
-In Berryfields & Haydon Hill, 7,471 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 72.37% of the population aged over 16.
7) Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley
-In Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley, 6,797 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 73.38% of the population aged over 16.
8) Walton Court & Hawkslade
-In Walton Court & Hawkslade, 3,623 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 73.77% of the population aged over 16.
9) Victoria Park
-In Victoria Park, 3,850 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 75.65% of the population aged over 16.
10) Fairford Leys
-In Fairford Leys, 5,653 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 78.12% of the population aged over 16.