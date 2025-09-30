New Covid strains Stratus and Nimbus are now the most common in the UK 🤧

Cases of new Covid strains Stratus and Nimbus are on the rise.

The Covid strains are ‘under monitoring’ by the World Health Organisation.

They are reported to have an unusual symptom compared to previous cases.

Two new Covid variants are now the most dominant strains in the UK, according to the latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

The variant XFG, known as Stratus, now accounts for a third of Covid cases, whilst NB.1.8.1, known as Nimbus, now makes up over 10% of cases recorded up to the week of September 21.

Stratus, a subvariant of Omicron, has been declared as a “variant under monitoring” by the World Health Organisation (WHO), after several countries in South East Asia reported a rise in new cases and hospitalisations where the new variant has been detected.

Cases of Covid in the UK are on the rise, with positive tests rising from 7.6% to 8.4% in a week and hospitalisations increasing from 2.00 per 100,000 to 2.73 per 100,000.

Here is everything you need to know about the two new Covid strains and the giveaway symptom you have it.

Cases of Covid are on the rise ahead of winter. | DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

What are the new Covid variants?

XFG, known as Stratus, is a subvariant of the Omicron variant. A Combination of previous variants LF.7 and LP.8.1.2, it was first detected in a sample on January 27, 2025. Whereas Nimbus was first detected on January 22, 2025. It also originates from the omicron variant, which saw cases spike in 2023.

Despite an increase in cases and hospitalisations in some countries where the new variants have been recorded, the WHO states that current data does not indicate these variants lead to more severe illness.

What are the symptoms of Covid Stratus and Nimbus?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the symptoms of Covid have largely remained the same despite the many different variants.

However, for Stratus and Nimbus, it has been reported that one of the tell-tale symptoms is a hoarse or raspy voice, as well as a “razor blade” sore throat, before the more traditional Covid symptoms, such as a high temperature, new continuous cough or change to your taste or smell appear.

Can you still get Covid tests?

Covid tests are available to purchase at your local pharmacy, supermarket, or online. They are still available for free at local pharmacies, but to meet the criteria, you must be eligible for Covid treatments if you become unwell or work in certain healthcare settings.

Who is eligible for the Covid vaccine?

The Covid vaccine is eligible to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents, and immunosuppressed people aged six months and over. This is different from the autumn 2024 programme, which also included adults aged 65 to 74 and all those aged six months and over in a clinical risk group.

Those who are eligible due to being considered immunosuppressed must meet the criteria for who is defined as immunosuppressed, as outlined in Chapter 14a of the Green Book .

The Covid vaccination programme will run from October 1 until January 31, 2026.

You can find out more about Covid, the symptoms, where to get tests and who is eligible for vaccine at NHS.UK.