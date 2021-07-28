Covid case numbers continue to fall in Aylesbury Vale
The number of infections being reported on a daily basis continues to fall across the region.
A further 48 Covid cases have been confirmed by the Government in Aylesbury Vale today (July 28).
This is the lowest amount of daily infections returned in the region this week and continues the trend of Covid infections decreasing in Aylesbury Vale.
Over the past seven days 445 people in Aylesbury Vale have returned a positive coronavirus test which represents a 38% fall from the week before.
No Covid-linked deaths were recorded in the region today, the Government reports these when someone passes away within 28 days of testing positive. A virus-related death was reported in Aylesbury Vale yesterday.
In the UK another 27,734 Covid infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours and 91 new Covid-linked deaths were reported.