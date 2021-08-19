Covid case numbers and hospital admissions increase in Aylesbury Vale again

Over 100 new Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours by the Government.

In total, 126 new infections were recorded today (August 19), this is the highest daily return of new cases since July, in the area.

Case numbers have increased in the Aylesbury Vale for three straight days, this has led to a 119 increase in case figures over the past seven days. This represents a 23.9% increase in positive tests confirmed in Aylesbury Vale compared to the week before.

Hospital admissions have also increased in the past seven days, 22 admissions have been confirmed. One more than the week before when Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust saw 21 new patients that had tested positive.

Data on hospital admissions released today is accurate up to August 15. The latest data shows two new patients have been admitted to Bucks hospitals in the past 24 hours, three people require ventilation beds and there are 20 Covid-positive patients in the county.

No Covid-linked deaths have been reported in the area. Public Health England confirms deaths as virus-linked if someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Only six new first dose vaccinations were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours, 240 more adults are fully vaccinated against Covid.

Across the UK 36,572 new Covid infections were reported and 133 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.