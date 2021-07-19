Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale this weekend

As lockdown restrictions lift across the country, a further 216 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale this weekend.

Today (July 19) has been dubbed Freedom Day as most lockdown restrictions have been lifted across the country.

While wearing face masks in shops and on public transport is still advised it is no longer a legal requirement in the UK.

Whilst, new case numbers continue to increase in Aylesbury Vale, no new Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in the region this weekend.

Public Health England records a Covid-linked death when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Yesterday 82 new Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale and 134 positive tests were reported on Saturday.

In the past seven days 647 Covid infections have been reported in the region, a 51.9% rise from the previous week.