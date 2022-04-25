Couple set for final Aylesbury charity walk in memory of late mother and mother-in-law

Florence Nightingale Hospice’s Midnight Walk holds a special place in the hearts Tasha Cooper and her husband Scott.

Not only will Tasha be participating to raise money and awareness for the care undertaken at the hospice, but also to relive a very special night in her life.

On the finish line in 2018, Scott proposed to his now wife, completing the 10-mile journey was a daunting challenge for Tasha who has cerebral palsy.

Tasha and Scott Cooper, with Scott's mum, Linda

After a triumphant walk four years ago, the pair will complete the fundraiser again at the final ever event this July.

Scott and Tasha are walking in memory of Scott’s mum, Linda, who passed away in 2020.

Staff at Aylesbury’s Florence Nightingale Hospice cared for Linda during the last two years of her life.

Tasha and Scott at the Florence Nightingale Hospice Midnight Walk 2018, photo by Derek Pelling

Scott and Tasha chose to walk in 2018 as that was the first it had been opened to men, having previously existed as a women’s only event for the past seven years.

The final ever Midnight Walk takes place on Saturday 16 July.

Tasha said: “My long-term partner Scott said he’d do it with me, as he wanted to raise funds for the hospice who were caring for his mother and had cared for his great uncle.

“He kept me going through the night, we were the slowest by far, but I was determined to finish. We were greeted at the end by a crowd of walkers,

marshals and volunteers who cheered us over the line. And moments later, to my surprise, Scott brought out an engagement ring and proposed - I was completely taken aback.”

The couple tied the knot in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.

Tasha added: “We were initially going to move the wedding back until December due to the restrictions in place, but unfortunately the prognosis for Linda, Scott’s mother, did not give us the time to do this.

“It was a wonderful day and the weather was amazing. Mark Duncan, who owned acar2go the sponsors of the 2018 Midnight Walk, delivered on his

promise of a wedding car, and personally drove us in his Tesla.

"Derek Pelling, the photographer at the event, also attended to take our wedding photos.

“I will be taking part in this year’s final Midnight Walk in my wheelchair – the event means so much to me and Scott.

"We will be walking in memory of Scott’s mother, Linda, who passed away in late 2020 to thank everyone at the hospice.

"We received so much support from them all over the two years of her illness – from the community nurses, the day hospice and at the hospice itself.”

More information on the Farewell Midnight Walk is available online here.

Organisers hope it will be the most-attended event yet, and will raise the highest amount for the charity.