Walk-in Covid jabs paused at Aylesbury vaccination centre – now you must book ahead

People wanting to get the Covid vaccination or booster at large-scale vaccination centres in and around Buckinghamshire are being urged to book an appointment.

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust is the lead provider for large-scale vaccination centres for Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West, catering for first, second and booster doses for all eligible people.

From tomorrow, Friday, December10, the trust’s three vaccination sites - at the Guttmann Centre in Stoke Mandeville Stadium, the Kassam Stadium in Oxford and the Broad Street Mall in Reading - will be pausing the majority of walk-in jabs in order to prioritise pre-booked appointments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vaccination appointments at tThe Guttmann Centre should now be booked in advance

The only people who will receive walk-in doses are those who are severely immuno-suppressed and have a letter saying they need a third primary dose or a booster.

People in Bucks can book their first and second vaccinations and boosters via the National Booking Service (or call 119) and also find alternative walk-in opportunities via the national Grab a Jab website.

Anita Sherwood, Oxford Health’s interim director for Covid operations, said: “As more people become eligible to book appointments on the National Booking System, we have taken the decision to suspend our walk-in offer so that we are able to maintain the smooth running of the mass vaccination centres.

“It is very encouraging to see so many people coming to our sites for their jabs every day and our teams are committed to ensuring that everyone who books gets theirs alongside a high level of care and customer service.

“We don’t want people to have a wasted journey, so would encourage people to book an appointment or seek an alternative walk-in via the national website if that is what they prefer.