Twenty-two Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital last week in Buckinghamshire

Twenty-two coronavirus patients were being cared for in hospital in Buckinghamshire as of last Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 12 was down from 23 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust hospitals occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 47 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 15.

Across England there were 5,213 people in hospital with Covid as of October 12, with 657 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26 per cent.