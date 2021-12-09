Tougher Covid measures announced - but Christmas parties still allowed

Tougher measures will be introduced in England to curb the spread of new variant Omicron – but Christmas parties are still permitted.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new Plan B rules at a news conference that include working from home again for those who can, and NHS Covid Passes to get into large venues.

The PM said the measures are “proportionate”, adding the new variant is “growing much faster” than Delta.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Party time

From Friday, face coverings will be compulsory in most public settings, and from Monday, people should work from home, if possible.

Also from Wednesday next week, Covid passes will be required for nightclubs and other large venues.

However, the PM also said Christmas parties can still go ahead.

The announcement follows dramatic events this week, in which a video showing senior Downing Street staff joking about having a Christmas party during lockdown last year resulted in Boris Johnson’s then-press secretary Allegra Stratton resigning.

Wycombe Tory MP Steve Baker said he plans to vote against Plan B.

“It is vital that the maximum number of Conservative MPs vote against Plan B, whatever our useless Opposition do,” he said.