Online Covid-19 vaccination bookings now open for 12 to 15-year-olds in Aylesbury Vale

Parents in Aylesbury Vale can now book Covid-19 vaccinations online for children aged 12 to 15 years, if they have not yet had their jab at school or have missed it for any reason.

With coronavirus cases rising highest amongst children in secondary school age groups and young people in general, this means parents can get their children vaccinated over the half term break.

Parents can now go online to check the National Booking Service to see what appointments are available for this age group at vaccination sites near them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents can now book online to get 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated

The Guttmann Vaccination Centre in Stoke Mandeville will be offering vaccinations throughout half term, and there are also sites in ​Amersham, Burnham and High Wycombe.

Parents can also book to take their children to the Kassam Stadium in Oxford if more convenient.

Appointments can be booked here or by calling 119.

Parents and guardians should attend vaccination sites with their children if they want them to get jabbed outside of school hours, and informed consent will be sought on the day.

Parents and young people are being asked to read the patient information in advance of arriving for their appointment.

This can also be accessed online here.

If a child has already been invited for a vaccination at a future date via the school’s immunisation programme, parents can choose either to keep that appointment or make one sooner online.

Angela Macpherson, Bucks Council cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “This is great news and gives more children the chance to get vaccinated over the half term break.

"Covid-19 cases are rising and, combined with other winter illnesses like flu, this means the next few months will be challenging for our healthcare services and for us all.

"By taking advantage of the vaccination offers available as soon as possible – whether for young people or others who are invited to have a booster jab – we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safer.