Number of Covid-19 patients being cared for in Bucks hospitals revealed
As of last Tuesday, the number of hospital beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 had fallen
Thirty coronavirus patients were being cared for in Buckinghamshire's hospitals as of last Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Tuesday, December 7, was down from 31 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 at hospitals in the Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust has decreased by nine per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 33.
Across England there were 6,027 people in hospital with Covid as of December 7, with 779 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 15 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 10 per cent.
The figures also show that 17 new Covid patients were admitted to hospitals in the Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to December 5. This was down from 30 in the previous seven days.