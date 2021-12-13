Number of Covid-19 patients being cared for in Bucks hospitals revealed

Thirty coronavirus patients were being cared for in Buckinghamshire's hospitals as of last Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Tuesday, December 7, was down from 31 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 at hospitals in the Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust has decreased by nine per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 33.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 15 per cent in the last four weeks

Across England there were 6,027 people in hospital with Covid as of December 7, with 779 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 15 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 10 per cent.