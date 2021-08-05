New Covid-linked death confirmed in Aylesbury Vale as hospital admissions decline

Another Covid-linked death has been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale by the Government today (August 5).

Covid-linked deaths are recorded by Public Health England when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

It is the first Covid-linked death of this kind reported in over two weeks in Aylesbury Vale. Since the pandemic started 343 deaths of this kind have been confirmed in the region.

63 new Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on August 5

Hospital admissions declined slightly at Bucks healthcare buildings in the past seven days. In the last week 14 patients have been admitted after testing positive, a decline from the 16 confirmed in the previous week.

Buckinghamshire NHS Healthcare's latest update shows that 10 Covid patients are still in hospital and three require ventilation. The hospital admission data reported by the Government today, is accurate up to August 1.

There was a slight dip in daily case figures for Aylesbury Vale with 63 confirmed infections representing a slight improvement on the 65 reported yesterday.

Covid figures for the UK as a whole showed another 30,215 positive tests have been returned in the past 24 hours. The Government has also confirmed 86 new deaths in the UK, including the one reported in Aylesbury Vale.