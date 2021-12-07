Nearly 400 new coronavirus cases in Aylesbury Vale, but no Covid deaths in past week

The number of coronavirus cases in Aylesbury Vale increased by 394 over the weekend, official figures show.

But there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Aylesbury Vale.

A total of 30,524 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Aylesbury Vale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday, December 6, up from 30,130 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been no Covid deaths recorded for Aylesbury Vale residents in the past week

The rate of infection in Aylesbury Vale now stands at 14,757 cases per 100,000 people, which is lower than the England average of 15,772.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 135,592 over the period, to 10,515,239.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Aylesbury Vale.

The dashboard shows 367 people had died in the area by Monday, December 6 – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Aylesbury Vale.

There were 18,829 deaths recorded across the South East as a whole.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than three quarters of people in Aylesbury Vale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 141,539 people had received both jabs by Sunday, December 5 – 78 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.