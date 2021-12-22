Natural History Museum in Tring to close due to staff shortages

The Natural History Museum in Tring is being forced to close its doors for five days due to “staff shortages” related to coronavirus.

The museum, in Akeman Street, made the difficult decision to close the Tring site from today (Wednesday). It will remain closed to the public until reopening on Monday, December 27.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the museum said: "We have made the difficult decision to close our Tring site from today (Wednesday 22 December) due to front of house staff shortages which have been impacted by Covid-19 infections and isolation requirements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The museum will close from today (Wednesday)

"We will remain closed to the public until reopening on Monday 27 December, when we hope that staffing levels will have recovered.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly but the safety of staff and visitors must always come first. Please sign up to our emails and check our social media channels so we can keep you up to date with what’s going on.