Latest figures lift the lid on number of coronavirus cases as one death is confirmed in Aylesbury Vale

The number of coronavirus cases in Aylesbury Vale increased by 162 in 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 31,161 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Aylesbury Vale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Friday, December 10, up from 30,999 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Aylesbury Vale now stands at 15,065 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 16,078.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 58,184 over the period, to 10,719,165.

There was also one coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Aylesbury Vale.

The dashboard shows 368 people had died in the area by Friday, December 10 – up from 367 on Thursday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, after no deaths in the previous week.

They were among 18,903 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Aylesbury Vale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in Aylesbury Vale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 141,996 people had received both jabs by Thursday, December 9 – 78 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.