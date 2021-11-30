Herts Valleys CCG 'sorry' over lack of Covid-19 booster vaccination centres in Tring

Nearly three-quarters of people in Tring eligible for the booster vaccination have now received it - despite there not being an option for a booster vaccination in the town.

Residents have to travel to Hemel Hempstead or Aylesbury for their booster.

One local man questioned whether this was really the case after his friend and his elderly mother had to travel out of town for their booster vaccinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock image

He said: "My friend had to travel to Hemel for his booster jab and his elderly mother had to get to Aylesbury for the same. Can this really be true?

"Is everyone in Tring (approx. 40,000 people) going to have to travel to Hemel or Aylesbury for a simple injection. Is there nowhere in Tring to do this?

"Are there no church halls, sports clubs, vacant offices, shops or warehouses in the whole of Tring?

" Apart from the colossal waste of time for everyone involved there is the environmental impact of thousands of what I think are unnecessary trips - especially offensive at the same time as this country is hosting the world climate change conference."

A Herts Valleys CCG spokesperson: "We are sorry that it is not currently possible to offer Covid booster jabs in Tring.

"We will continue to regularly review where our sites are located, so we can provide good access to Covid-19 jabs for all residents.