The Health on the Move van is bringing more Covid-19 vaccinations and booster jabs to Buckingham this weekend.

As well as parking up at Tesco, Buckingham, on Saturday, November 27, this week the mobile clinic is also visiting Wingrave, Chesham, High Wycombe and Gerrards Cross.

If you are eligible for a booster vaccination, the Health on the Move van aims to make getting your jab as convenient as possible.

The Health on the Move van

It has delivered more than 1,600 doses of the vaccine across Buckinghamshire in the last four months.

And anyone who has not yet had their first or second vaccination is also welcome to visit the van.

The drop-in mobile clinics will be offering doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The van, which is run by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, will be at the following locations:

Monday, November 22, 10am – 12.30pm, Wingbury Courtyard Business Village, Wingrave, HP22 4LW

Monday, November 22, 2pm – 4.30pm, Wingrave Community Centre, Church Street, Wingrave, HP22 4PE

Wednesday, November 24, 10am – 3pm, Chesham Market, High Street, HP5 1BW

Thursday, November 25, 10am – 3pm, Cornmarket, Church Square, High Wycombe, HP11 2BN

Friday, November 26, 10am – 3pm, Tesco Gerrards Cross, Packhorse Road, SL9 8ER

Saturday, November 27, 10am – 3pm, Tesco Buckingham, MK18 1AB

All dates and venues may be subject to last-minute scheduling changes, so please check here for the latest updates.

Who is eligible for the booster dose?

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommends that the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine is offered to:

those living in residential care homes for older adults

frontline health and social care workers

all adults aged 50 years or over

adults aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe coronavirus

adult carers (aged 16 or over)

household contacts (aged 16 or over) of immunosuppressed individuals