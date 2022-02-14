Health on the Move vaccination van stopping in Aylesbury and Buckingham
Van can now deliver vaccines to anyone aged 12 or over
The Health on the Move vaccination van is in Bucks this week, stopping in Aylesbury and Buckingham on its mission to bring more Covid vaccinations into the community.
While restrictions are easing, the pandemic is not over.
The Omicron variant is spread more easily than previous versions of the virus and getting a booster can help avoid the illness or reduce the impact of its symptoms, the NHS advises.
The van, which is run by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, will call at:
Monday, February 14 – St Peters Church, Coventon Road, Quarrendon, Aylesbury – 1.30-6.30pm;
Tuesday, February 15 – The Avenue Methodist Church, 159 Rutland Avenue, High Wycombe – 2pm-6pm
Wednesday, February 16 – Buckingham Library, Verney Close, Buckingham - 10am-4pm
Thursday, February 17 – Healthy Living Centre, Unit 1, Walton Court Centre, Hannon Road, Aylesbury – 9am-1pm
Friday, February 18 – Dukes Wood Tennis Club/ Gerrards Cross Cricket Club, 7 Dukes Lane, Gerrards Cross, SL9 7JZ – 12.30pm-6.30pm
Saturday, February 19 – Green Street Community Centre, 1 Desborough Street, High Wycombe – 10am-4pm
Sunday, February 20 – Green Street Community Centre, 1 Desborough Street, High Wycombe – 1pm-4pm
Dr Raj Bajwa, who chairs the NHS Bucks Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The Health on The Move van aims to make it as easy and convenient as possible for people to get their Covid vaccination.
"If you have not had your booster yet, or your first or second vaccination, please do take up the opportunity if you will be in the area when the van visits.
"It will help to keep you and your loved ones safer. And if you have any concerns or questions, the vaccinators will be happy to discuss these with you.”
The vaccination van is now able to vaccinate anyone aged 12 or over, and the vaccine in use is Pfizer.
Please note, all dates and venues may be subject to last-minute scheduling changes, so please check here for any updates.
You can also book an appointment at a local clinic via the NHS website or call 119 free.