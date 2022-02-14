Health on the Move vaccination van stopping in Aylesbury and Buckingham

The Health on the Move vaccination van is in Bucks this week, stopping in Aylesbury and Buckingham on its mission to bring more Covid vaccinations into the community.

While restrictions are easing, the pandemic is not over.

The Omicron variant is spread more easily than previous versions of the virus and getting a booster can help avoid the illness or reduce the impact of its symptoms, the NHS advises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Health on the Move van

The van, which is run by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, will call at:

Monday, February 14 – St Peters Church, Coventon Road, Quarrendon, Aylesbury – 1.30-6.30pm;

Tuesday, February 15 – The Avenue Methodist Church, 159 Rutland Avenue, High Wycombe – 2pm-6pm

Wednesday, February 16 – Buckingham Library, Verney Close, Buckingham - 10am-4pm

Thursday, February 17 – Healthy Living Centre, Unit 1, Walton Court Centre, Hannon Road, Aylesbury – 9am-1pm

Friday, February 18 – Dukes Wood Tennis Club/ Gerrards Cross Cricket Club, 7 Dukes Lane, Gerrards Cross, SL9 7JZ – 12.30pm-6.30pm

Saturday, February 19 – Green Street Community Centre, 1 Desborough Street, High Wycombe – 10am-4pm

Sunday, February 20 – Green Street Community Centre, 1 Desborough Street, High Wycombe – 1pm-4pm

Dr Raj Bajwa, who chairs the NHS Bucks Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The Health on The Move van aims to make it as easy and convenient as possible for people to get their Covid vaccination.

"If you have not had your booster yet, or your first or second vaccination, please do take up the opportunity if you will be in the area when the van visits.

"It will help to keep you and your loved ones safer. And if you have any concerns or questions, the vaccinators will be happy to discuss these with you.”

The vaccination van is now able to vaccinate anyone aged 12 or over, and the vaccine in use is Pfizer.

Please note, all dates and venues may be subject to last-minute scheduling changes, so please check here for any updates.