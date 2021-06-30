Health on the Move COVID-19 vaccination van heads to Aylesbury

The Health on the Move COVID-19 vaccination bus is heading to Aylesbury this week.

These drop-in mobile clinics will be offering first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone aged 40 and over who still needs a jab – whether it is for their first or second dose; or anyone else who needs an AstraZeneca jab for clinical reasons.

NHS guidance is to leave a gap of eight weeks between vaccination doses, if you need your second jab.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COVID-19 vaccination van heads to Aylesbury

All mobile clinics on the Health on the Move bus will be drop-ins – there is no need to book an appointment first. Simply turn up on the day to get your vaccine.

The vaccination bus will also be heading to Gerrards Cross and Chesham.

The bus will be at the following locations over the coming days:

> Aylesbury - Unit 3, Vale Retail Park (in the car park) on Thursday, July 1, from 9am to 4pm.

> Gerrards Cross Memorial Centre, 8 East Common on Friday, July 2, from 10am to 3pm.

> Chesham Market on Saturday, July 3, from 9am to 3pm.

More visits for these locations are being planned for next week, with final details to be confirmed.

The Health on the Move bus is staffed by vaccine teams from Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust.

It has been arranged through partnership working between health and local authorities across the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care System (BOB ICS)

Tehmeena Ajmal, COVID operations director for Oxford Health NHS FT, said: “The Health on the Move vaccination Bus is a fantastic initiative and a great way to bring the vaccination programme close to our communities.

"We would urge anyone aged 40 and over who may be in the areas the bus will be visiting, and who still needs a jab, to please visit to get themselves vaccinated.

"The sooner people get their COVID vaccine, the sooner we can all get back to a more normal way of life.”

Dr Raj Bajwa, GP and Chair of NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: “We are really pleased to be bringing the Health on the Move vaccination bus to Buckinghamshire – this project is a great example of health and local authority partners working together to support the health of our population.

"Please do take up the opportunity to pop by and get your vaccine if you are in any of the areas being visited. The more people who have their vaccine dose, the safer all of us, and our loved ones, will be.”

If you have not yet had your vaccination and cannot, or are not eligible to, attend any of the mobile drop-in clinics, you can instead book you appointment online or call 119 for free.