Buckinghamshire hit a major milestone in the battle against Covid-19 last weekend, as the number of vaccination doses given to people in the county passed the one million mark.

Across the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West healthcare system, more than 3.1 million vaccinations have been delivered.

This includes 561,000 booster doses to date, with work ramping up to deliver as many more as possible over the coming weeks.

Vaccinations hit the one million mark in Bucks

Since the Covid-19 vaccination programme launched in Buckinghamshire almost a year ago, on December 15 2020, vaccines have been given across a range of venues.

These include GP-led vaccinations sites, the mass vaccination site at The Guttman Centre in Stoke Mandeville Stadium, various pop-up clinics and the Health on The Move vaccination van which has been visiting local communities.

But the vaccination programme is not coming close to slowing down.

As more people become eligible for their booster vaccinations, more appointments are becoming available.

Anyone who has not yet had a vaccine – whether a first or second dose or a booster - who has been contacted by the NHS to confirm that you are eligible, is urged to arrange one now, or head to a walk-in clinic, to help stop the spread in the run-up to Christmas festivities.

Dr Raj Bajwa, chair of NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Delivering one million vaccination jabs in less than a year is a monumental feat and a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our vaccination teams – many of whom are delivering this programme on top of their normal duties in GP practices and hospitals.

"An enormous ‘thank you’ must also go to all those who have volunteered at the many vaccination sites across Bucks.

"The vaccination programme would not be the success it is without their invaluable support.

“But it is still vital that as many people as possible get their booster vaccination when they are eligible.

"So, when the NHS contacts you to tell you the time is right to get your booster, please make sure you take up the opportunity as soon as possible, to protect yourself and your loved ones.

"We are prioritising those at greatest risk and are now working steadily through our patient lists.”