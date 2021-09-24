Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the last 24 hours

Aylesbury Vale recorded 118 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 24).

The total is now 19,508 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

In Buckinghamshire, 256 new cases were recorded - the total is now 53,195.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Aylesbury Vale, the total is 347, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 35,623 to 7,601,487. The number of deaths has risen by 180 to 135,983.

As of September 23, in the UK, 48,705,771 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,644,887 had received their second dose.

And in Aylesbury Vale, 145,994 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 136,131 had received their second dose.