Covid-19 latest: Over 90 new confirmed cases recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the last 24 hours

Aylesbury Vale recorded 98 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 21).

The total is now 19,137 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

In Buckinghamshire, 249 new cases were recorded - the total is now 52,356.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Aylesbury Vale, the total is 347, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 31,564 to7,496,543. The number of deaths has risen by 203 to 135,455.

As of September 20, in the UK, 48,617,703 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,512,572 had received their second dose.