Covid-19 latest: Over 100 new confirmed cases recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the last 24 hours

Aylesbury Vale recorded 116 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 22).

The total is now 19,253 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

In Buckinghamshire, 281 new cases were recorded - the total is now 52,637.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Aylesbury Vale, the total is 347, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 34,460 to 7,530,103. The number of deaths has risen by 166 to 135,621.

As of September 21, in the UK, 48,644,692 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid-19, and 44,556,005 had received their second dose.

And in Aylesbury Vale, 145,985 people (85.3 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 135,851 (79.3 per cent) had received their second dose.