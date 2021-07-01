Covid-19 latest: here's how many new cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the last 24 hours

Aylesbury Vale recorded 88 new positive Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The total is now 12,576 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

In Buckinghamshire, 214 new cases were recorded - the total is now 33,899.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Aylesbury Valle, the total is 340, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 27,989 to 4,828,463. The number of deaths has risen by 22 to 128,162.

As of June 30, in the UK, 44,860,978 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 33,048,199 had received their second dose.

And in Aylesbury, 134,761 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 98,835 had received their second dose.