Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale over the weekend

Aylesbury Vale has recorded 212 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total for is now 16,468, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

On Saturday, 103 cases were recorded and 109 cases were recorded yesterday (Sunday).

In Buckinghamshire, the number of cases is now 45,508.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Aylesbury Vale, the total is 344, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases is now 131,640. The number of deaths is now 6,492,906.

As of August 21, in the UK, 47,643,064 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 41,688,636 had received their second dose.

And in Aylesbury Vale, 141,023 people (85.3 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 123,290 (74.6 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.