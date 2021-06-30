Covid-19 latest: Aylesbury Vale records over 30 new positive cases in the last 24 hours

Aylesbury Vale recorded 39 new positive Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The total is now 12,488 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

In Buckinghamshire, 138 new cases were recorded - the total is now 33,685.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Aylesbury Valle, the total is 340, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 26,068 to 4,800,907. The number of deaths has risen by 14 to 128,140.

As of June 29, in the UK, 44,719,762 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 32,872,450 had received their second dose.

And in Aylesbury, 134,149 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 98,582 had received their second dose.