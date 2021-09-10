Aylesbury Vale Covid case rate increases but remains below the national average

The latest figures show Aylesbury Vale Covid case rate has risen by 11 per cent, a smaller increase than many UK local authorities.

Out of 380 local council groups Aylesbury Vale - the government has published the figures under Aylesbury Vale as the authority - ranked 158th for the highest increase in cases recorded over a seven-day period.

Latest Public Health England data shows that 77.6 per cent of over 16s in Aylesbury Vale, have received two vaccines - but the infection rate is still increasing.

Latest Government data accurate up to September 3, has Aylesbury Vale's infection rate at 322.9 per 100,000, while the rate for the United Kingdom is 383.6 per 100,000.

According to official figures published by the UK Government, 264, or 69 per cent, of local authorities have seen a rise in infection rates per 100,000 of the population between 28 August and 3 September.

Just over 100 councils have seen a drop in infection rates for the same period.

Scotland has some of the worst infection rates in the whole of the UK with two of its councils topping the infection rate leaderboard.

There was a 103 per cent increase in cases in the Shetland Islands and the Orkney Islands has seen a 100 per cent increase in reported cases.

NationalWorld has listed the 20 council areas where the biggest increase in positive cases were recorded here.

The council area where cases fell by the greatest percentage was Teignbridge in Devon where the infection rate declined by 27 per cent.