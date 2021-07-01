The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on the 19 July so The Bucks Herald takes a look at the places in Aylesbury Vale where coronavirus cases have been on the rise according to the latest data.

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 17 out of 24 neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.

Aylesbury Vale recorded 169 cases in the seven days to 25 June, a rate of 83.2 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 18 and 25 June.

> Victoria Park rates of positive Covid cases have risen from zero to 145.5 per 100,000 people.

> Wendover rates of positive Covid cases have risen from zero to 104.3 per 100,000 people.

> Walton Court and Hawkslade rates of positive Covid cases have risen from zero to 96.4 per 100,000 people.

> Wing, Wingrave and Bierton rates of positive Covid cases have risen from zero to 89.7 per 100,000 people.

> Watermead and Elmhurst rates of positive Covid cases have risen from zero to 59.7 per 100,000 people.

> Aylesbury Central rates of positive Covid cases have risen from zero to 59.6 per 100,000 people.

> California and Southcourt rates of positive Covid cases have risen from zero to 50.2 per 100,000 people.

> Mandeville and Elm Farm rates of positive Covid cases have risen from zero to 50.1 per 100,000 people.

> Granborough, Stewkley and Great Brickhill rates of positive Covid cases have risen from zero to 43.9 per 100,000 people.

> Stoke Mandeville and Aston Clinton has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise 225 per cent, from 37 to 120.1 per 100,000 people.

> Fairford Leys has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise 175 per cent, from 40.7 to 111.9 per 100,000 people.

> Gatehouse has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise 133 per cent, from 34.1 to 79.5 per 100,000 people.

> Buckingham North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise 100 per cent, from 43.6 to 87.3 per 100,000 people.

> Cheddington, Pitstone and Edlesborough has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 100 per cent, from 77.3 to 154.6 per 100,000 people.

> Winslow and Padbury has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 33 per cent, from 141.9 to 189.2 per 100,000 people.

> Berryfields and Haydon Hill has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 25 per cent, from 63.3 to 79.1 per 100,000 people.