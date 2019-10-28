Communications entrepreneur from Aylesbury stepping into the ring to support disabled children

A 45-year-old communications entrepreneur from Aylesbury, who founded Ranieri, one of the UK’s Top 150 communication agencies, is stepping into the boxing ring to raise vital funds for Caudwell Children, the national charity that provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families.

Pietro Ranieri, who launched his specialist consumer tech communications agency in 2002, will climb into the ring on Saturday 16th November, 2019, at the charity’s annual white collar boxing event, Float Like A Butterfly Ball.

Held at the Grosvenor Hotel, Mayfair, the event will see eight mainly novice boxers slugging it out in four punishing bouts, each consisting of two, three minute rounds.

The prestigious black tie fundraiser, which includes an evening of top class entertainment, also plays host to an audience of world champion boxing legends, "high net worth individuals" and celebrity attendees from the world of sport, TV and film.

Pietro, who is married with two children, says missing the thrill of competitive sport led him to get involved in the event. As he explained: “I used to play rugby union and since I stopped I’ve really missed that competitive edge.

“I wanted to feel that adrenalin again and so I Googled BXR London, the high end boxing gym, and I was impressed by their facilities so I began training there.

“That’s when I discovered that the gym was the official training partner to Float Like A Butterfly Ball.

“I’m in my mid-forties now and I realised that I needed to get back into shape, and as you can guess one thing led to another and here I am signed up to fight!”

As the official training partner BXR London is dedicated to ensuring that each participant has a champion mind-set going into their bout.

Pietro, is now boxing 5-6 times a week in preparation for the fight. He’s combining his ring work alongside one to one sessions with BXR’s select group of elite trainers, including London’s most respected boxing coaches, ex-champion boxers and current professional fighters.

“It’s punishing but I feel great afterwards,” enthused Pietro. “And come the night I don’t care if I win, lose or draw, I just want to feel that excitement of competition.”

Despite admitting that he has many anxieties ahead of the fight he’s more than happy to be involved. “Caudwell Children provide funding for the equipment, therapies, treatments and specialist sports equipment that disabled children need to lead happy, active and independent lives.

“As a father of two I really appreciate that and it’s such a good cause to be involved with.”

Float Like A Butterfly Ball, delivered in partnership with Ewing Law, a specialist solicitors, barristers and legal consultancy practice that is experienced in organising high quality white collar boxing events, has fast become one of the most talked about boxing evenings in London.

“Each boxer will have trained relentlessly for the contest and when they climb into the ring, and go glove to glove, they won’t be pulling any punches,” said Kerrie Davies, Associate Director of Events at Caudwell Children. “The energy sapping rounds will make it a really tough challenge for those taking part.”

Pietro says many of his family and friends will be attending the event. As he concluded: “They’re not really sure what to make about me taking part and I think most are coming to watch just to make their mind up!”

“It’s going to be a fabulous evening,” concluded Kerrie. “Every jab, bob, block, clinch and punch will raise vital funds for Caudwell Children. Bring it on!”

To find out more and to book a table contact the Caudwell Children Events team on 01782 433755 or visit: www.caudwellchildren.com/float-like-butterfly-ball/

You can support Pietro through his Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/pietro-ranieri-boxing