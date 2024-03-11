Chiltern Music Therapy launches 'Safe in Sound': group music therapy for those living with dementia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chiltern Music Therapy is proud to announce the launch of its latest project, 'Safe in Sound,' designed to provide vital support to individuals living with dementia and their carers. This pioneering initiative, led by expert music therapists from Chiltern Music Therapy, in partnership with professional musicians from The English Sinfonia, offers a transformative series of group music therapy sessions aimed at enhancing communication, fostering relationships, and ultimately improving the overall quality of life through the universal language of music.

The 'Safe in Sound' project is made possible through the generous support of The Clare Foundation / Angels Den, alongside additional funding from The Mobbs Memorial Trust, reflecting a shared commitment to empowering communities through the power of shared musical experiences.

Participants, who do not require any musical experience, will embark on a twelve-week journey of collaborative music-making, under the guidance of highly skilled music therapists and visiting professional musicians from The English Sinfonia. From shared singing to instrumental play, each session is carefully crafted to engage participants on a deeply personal level, tapping into the inherent joy and therapeutic benefits of musical expression.

Gareth John, a Music Therapist from Chiltern Music Therapy, reflects on the profound aims of the project: "For a person with dementia or other life limiting condition, music can unlock their inner world providing a glimpse of their healthy Self. The twelve-week group Music Therapy project ran alongside members of the English Sinfonia will immerse participants in a sound world of meaningful and motivating music- making that slows deterioration, and creatively accesses the realms of their imagination and expression, while fostering connections within the here and now.’

The culmination of the sessions will be celebrated with a vibrant community performance at The Elgiva Theatre in Chesham, where participants, supported by Chiltern's community music groups and local choirs/bands, will showcase the profound impact of music on health and wellbeing.

Sessions for the 'Safe in Sound' project will commence on Monday 15th April 2024, running for 12 weeks from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Mondays at the fully accessible White Hill Centre, Chesham.

Chiltern Music Therapy is actively accepting referrals for individuals interested in joining these enriching sessions. Referrals can be made by contacting [email protected] with 'Safe in Sound Referral' in the subject line. Participation is open to individuals living with dementia and their caregivers, friends, or relatives who are able to accompany them to the sessions.