Chiltern Hospital welcomes the latest robotic technology for knee replacement patients

Theatre staff practicing with the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution.

The Chiltern Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, has installed the latest robotic technology which promises to revolutionise the way knee replacement surgery is performed.

The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, from Johnson & Johnson MedTech has been shown to improve patient outcomes with shorter stays in hospital and increased mobility post-surgery.

The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution works exclusively with the ATTUNE™ Knee System, which has been shown to improve patient-reported outcomes by working in harmony with the patient’s anatomy to deliver significant improvements in post-operative stability and motion. The system crucially focuses on assisting surgeons to protect and preserve the soft tissue envelope around the knee joint.

Promising ever greater precision, combined with CT-free technology, the VELYS robot delivers optimised implant placement and predictable results that show patients recover from surgery with increased mobility and shorter stays in hospital.

Mr Krishnan with the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution.

In the UK, over 70,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed each year with most patients being over 65 years old. The Chiltern Hospital has consistently high patient outcomes for knee replacement surgery, with the hospital receiving the NJR Gold Award last year. This ranks The Chiltern Hospital as one of the top performing hospitals for orthopaedic surgery in the country. The arrival of VELYS promises to strengthen that reputation for excellence.

The first VELYS case was undertaken with great success by Professor Mann on 13th May 2025. Mr Biring, Mr Krishnan and Mr Beattie have also subsequently completed their VELYS lists with great results. Patients looking to find out more about robotic surgery are encouraged to contact The Chiltern hospital.

Commenting on the launch, Fraser Dawson, Executive Director of Chiltern Hospital, said:“We are delighted to offer the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution at The Chiltern Hospital.We know our patients are looking for faster recovery times and an improved quality of life post-surgery. The arrival of this system promises to offer our patients the latest and best technology on their doorstep.”