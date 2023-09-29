Chiltern Hospital receives 100 scarves as part of #SuperScarfMission

The Chiltern Hospital, part of the Circle Health Group, has joined forces with Scamp and Dude to help women who are undergoing chemotherapy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company aims to offer 60,000 super scarves for every woman, which would be enough to fill the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

The organisation was founded in 2016, to help people have a feel-good factor in their wardrobe when going through difficult times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For every scarf sold, the business donates another scarf to a woman undergoing cancer treatment. Which is part of the #SuperScarfMission and partners with Oncology units at hospitals across the UK.

Oncology staff at the Chiltern Hospital

In August, the Oncology unit at the Chiltern Hospital was lucky enough to receive 100 scarves.

The cancer centre specialises in delivering innovative treatment and exceptional patient care. Treatments include chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy and supportive care.

The Misbourne Suite opened in 2009 to support cancer services in the area and has since expanded the cancer haematology services on offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It provides oncological treatments for a wide range of cancers including; breast, bowel, bladder, prostate, gynaecology and other tumours.

So far, Scamp and Dude have donated over £1.3M worth of products to people in need, including over 23,500, Super Scarves to cancer patients.

Furthermore, for every Superhero Sleep Buddy sold, another is donated to a child who has lost a parent or is seriously ill themselves.

Fraser Dawson, Executive Director at the Chiltern Hospital said: “As a hospital, we make a commitment to delivering outstanding care to patients when they need it most.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were absolutely delighted to receive these scarfs from Scarf and Dude.