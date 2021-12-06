Chief executive lined up for new body for providing health and care services in Bucks

The new Integrated Care Board for Buckinghamshire, due to launch in April 2022, has appointed Dr James Kent as its chief executive designate.

The Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB) is being launched as part of national plans to improve joint working across the NHS, local authorities and other bodies to improve health and reduce health inequalities.

It will hold a budget of over £2.7 billion for the financial year from April 2022, for commissioning high-quality patient care for a population of around 1.8 million people.

Dr James Kent, chief executive designate of the BOB ICB

From next April, the BOB ICB will take on the NHS commissioning functions previously held by Clinical Commissioning Groups, including the NHS Bucks CCG, as well as some NHS England functions, such as primary care commissioning.

It will also be accountable for NHS spending and performance within the system.

Staff currently employed by CCGs will transfer to ICBs, and NHS England has committed to providing stability and minimising uncertainty for staff.

ICB chief executive roles are being appointed now in preparation for the Health and Care Bill 2021 gaining royal assent.

The bill, which contains measures to formally establish Integrated Care Systems (ICSs), is currently at committee stage, following its second reading.

Dr James Kent has been executive lead of the Integrated Care System (ICS) and the accountable officer for the three Clinical Commissioning Groups for the region since May 2020.

Welcoming Dr Kent to his new role, Javed Khan, the chair designate of BOB ICB, said: “I’m delighted with James’ appointment and look forward to working with him as we help the system realise its full potential to the benefit of our diverse population.”

Dr Kent said: “I’m proud to be able to continue the journey I began when appointed to lead the ICS last May.

"Over the last 18 months, I have seen the depth of talent that exists within all system partner organisations and our wider stakeholders and what we can achieve when we work together.