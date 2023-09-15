Chesham man's journey of inspiration to Lourdes

Each year, many embark on spiritual journeys to find solace, hope, and transformation.

But for Mark Urwin, 55, resident of Birchwood care home in Chesham, part of Salutem Care and Education, his annual pilgrimage to Lourdes is not just a spiritual quest but also a testament to his remarkable spirit and resilience.

Birchwood is a vibrant 14-bed residential care home nestled in the heart of Chesham.

It comprises three spacious bungalows designed with the intention to provide comprehensive care and support to adults with learning and physical disabilities.

Mark Unwin

At Birchwood, individuals like Mark are not just provided with care and support but also a stimulating environment that aids in holistic growth and well-being.Mark, a devout Christian, has been a beacon of inspiration for many.

Living with cerebral palsy and being a wheelchair user has not deterred him from following his faith ardently. His journey to Lourdes, a significant pilgrimage site, has been an annual endeavour for many years. Mark's passion for his religion and the strength he derives from it is an embodiment of his indomitable spirit.

He has been making these sacred journeys in collaboration with Across, a charity committed to assisting disabled individuals in experiencing the blessings of pilgrimage.

The charity's group leader, John, has been a pillar of support and a dear friend to Mark for many years, highlighting the deep personal connections formed during these spiritual quests.

Though Mark typically travels solo for his annual pilgrimage, this was an exceptional year when a Birchwood staff member accompanied him, illustrating the profound impact Mark's story has on those around him.

Facilitating Mark's travel is the specially adapted Jumbulance coach. Its design ensures that wheelchair users do not need to transfer from their chairs during the journey. The vehicle also accommodates those who require beds, making the pilgrimage accessible for all.