Care home residents get to meet the goat on relaxing visit to Stoke Mandeville attraction

By Hayley O'Keeffe
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 14:13 GMT
Care home residents got to enjoy the company of a whole range of animals when they visited The Bucks Goat Centre in Stoke Mandeville.

On the special accessible trip, residents from Woodland Manor care home, in Chalfont St Peter, were able to feed the goats and farm animals at the popular Layby Farm attraction, and learn about other creatures including Jasper the white fox.

A spokesperson for Woodland Manor, which provides 24 hour residential, nursing, dementia and respite care for the elderly, said: "Our residents had an incredible time connecting with nature on a recent trip organised by our amazing activities and wellbeing team.

"Everyone had the wonderful opportunity to feed and interact with different animals. It was a very relaxing day enjoyed by all."

A resident during the visit - Animal News AgencyA resident during the visit - Animal News Agency
A resident during the visit - Animal News Agency

The Bucks Goat Centre has facilities to cater for all kinds of trips, and this latest excursion was welcomed by farm owner Ruth Higgins, who said: "Thank you so much to residents and staff from Woodland Manor, who chose The Bucks Goat Centre for their animal encounter.

"Our animals love meeting people of all ages, and our facilities are great for larger groups and parties. We really believe that animals give a boost to everyone, and facilitating that is what drives us."

This autumn the farm has reinstated its Little Duckling sessions for toddlers which take place on Wednesdays from 10.30-11.30amThe Fox Cubs, a group for SEND participants, is also back on Thursdays 4pm.

To book a place email: [email protected]

