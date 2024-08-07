Cancer patients at Buckinghamshire Healthcare suffer from some of the worst care in England

Cancer patients at Buckinghamshire Healthcare said their care was among the worst in England, new figures show.

Macmillan Cancer Support said everyone diagnosed with cancer "should be receiving support that's right for their needs".

Figures from NHS England's cancer patient experience survey showed the average rating of the 399 people who received cancer care at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust and provided an overall score was 8.7 out of 10 – one of the lowest ratings in the country.

Nationally, the overall experience of cancer patients rose marginally to 8.9 out of 10 last year.

The figures also showed transgender cancer patients endured worse experiences than cisgender patients, providing an average score of 8.3 compared with 8.9.

Black patients also said they suffered from poorer experiences than white people, while gay and lesbian, and bisexual patients also scored their care lower.

Sarah Ruane, director of advocacy at Macmillan Cancer Support said: "It’s unacceptable that some people from ethnically diverse backgrounds, the LGBTQ+ community, or with an additional long-term health condition are significantly more likely to report poorer overall experiences of cancer care.

"But it doesn’t have to be this way. Everyone diagnosed with cancer across the UK should be receiving support that’s right for their needs."

The figures also showed 79% of 145 patients said they had confidence and trust in every member of the team looking after them at Buckinghamshire Healthcare.

This was up slightly from 77% the year before, and above the average score across the country of 77%.

Meanwhile, nationally 22% of people said they received the right support from the GP during their cancer care.

At Buckinghamshire Healthcare, this fell to 18%.

Cancer Research UK said people are waiting too long for a diagnosis and to begin treatment, despite the NHS treating more patients than ever before.

Director of evidence and implementation, Naser Turabi, said: "A dedicated long-term cancer strategy is desperately needed to bring cancer waiting times down in England.

"We urge the Government to deliver investment and reform across NHS cancer services to ensure all patients receive the level of care they deserve."

An NHS spokesperson said: "Patient experience of care is incredibly important to the NHS and this survey is vital in highlighting where we can improve services.

"It’s encouraging to see that, on average, patients rated their overall experience of care 8.89 out of ten compared to 8.88 last year – and that more than three quarters of those surveyed said they received the right amount of support from hospital staff.

"But we recognise that more work is needed to tackle the current challenges faced by cancer services and ensure all patients receive high-quality and timely care."