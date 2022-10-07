Busiest GPs in Aylesbury Vale: The surgeries with the most patients per GP

New NHS data shows that in Aylesbury’s combined care system on average there is just one GP per 1,718 patients.

Aylesbury practices are overseen by the Buckinghamshire Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care System.

The ICS serves 1,951,937 patients and has the full-time equivalent of 1,136 GPs to support them.

NHS Digital has released new figures highlighting how many patients GPs are responsible for across England.

Figures in Aylesbury’s care group is largely in line with the picture nationally, where on average here are 1,719 patients for every full-time-equivalent GP.

Professor Martin Marshall, who chairs the Royal College of GPs, said: “GPs want to be able to consistently give their patients the personalised care they deserve, no matter where they live in the country. But the increased workload expected of GPs and their teams, coupled with the chronic shortage of GPs, is unsustainable.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "Each General Practice is required to provide services to meet the reasonable needs of its patients. There is no government recommendation for how many patients should be assigned to a GP, as the demands each patient places on their GP are different and can be affected by many different factors – including rurality and patient demographics.”

GP-to-patient ratios are not the only way to judge how busy surgeries are, at most practices other staff will treat patients as well.

Here are the surgeries with the most patients per GP in Aylesbury Vale:

(The data shows the number of patients for every full-time equivalent GP, as some medical professionals will not be working full-time hours.)

1. The Mandeville Practice The Mandeville Practice was recorded as having 15,189 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.6 GPs, meaning it has 3,307 patients per GP.

2. Berrycroft Community Health Centre Berrycroft Community Health Centre was recorded as having 26,848 patients and the full-time equivalent of 8.3 GPs, meaning it has 3,237 patients per GP.

3. The Swan Practice The Swan Practice in Buckingham was recorded as having 30,741 patients and the full-time equivalent of 13.5 GPs, meaning it has 2,274 patients per GP.

4. Prospect House Surgery Prospect House Surgery was recorded as having 3,608 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.2 GPs, meaning it has 3,075 patients per GP.