Bucks nurse receives international award for supporting overseas projects

A nurse working in the Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has been given an international reward recognising her support of healthcare workers across the globe.

Asha Mathew was the recipient of the Special Recognition Award in the Asianet News Health Care Awards 2025.

She works as an advanced nurse practitioner in haematology with the trust. Her award was granted at the Asianet News Health Care Awards which takes place in Kerala, India, each year.

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has revealed that Asha was rewarded for her work as a nurse from Kerala working in the UK.

Asha Mathew at the Asianet News Health Care Awards 2025

An NHS spokesperson said: “Asha is a valued member of the trust’s specialist senior nursing team and cancer care and haematology team. In 2022 she also helped support the recruitment of overseas nurses from her home country of India and continues to provide ongoing support to the Keralite nursing community at the trust.

“Outside of the trust Asha supports terminally ill children and those who care for them through her work on behalf of the Ryan Ninan’s Children’s charity. The charity was set up in May 2014, in memory of Asha’s son Ryan who died from a brain tumour.”

On receiving her award Asha said: “Although this recognition is typically reserved for those working within the state of Kerala in India, I feel very humbled that they chose to acknowledge my contributions from overseas. It’s a moment of pride and deep gratitude to receive such an honour from my homeland. I also want to express heartfelt thanks to everyone in the trust who continues to support and inspire me on this journey.”